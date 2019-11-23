The idea that dogs age seven years for every human year is a myth, scientists have claimed.

University of California researchers said they have also found puppies are middle-aged by the time they are two, although dogs tend to age more slowly than humans in later life.

By the time they get to three – and are possibly still getting away with things due to being considered young – dogs are closer in age to a 50-year-old human, according to the university’s research.

The study looked at how dogs aged by focusing on the DNA methylation in 104 Labradors aged between four weeks and 16 years.

The DNA contains marks that change over time as a cell matures, allowing scientists to track the animal’s biological age.

How old is your dog, really, in human years? Researchers at @ucsandiego have come up with a new formula for calculating the relative age of a dog compared to a human, based on the rate that molecules are added to DNA. 🐕 Via @sciencemagazine https://t.co/L9wU9QEPdR — UC (@UofCalifornia) November 22, 2019

After assessing the results, the researchers compared their findings to those from 300 humans.

By the age of two, the Labrador DNA was equivalent to a human in their early 40s, rather than the 14-year-old, which the traditional formula would suggest.

However, ageing slows in dogs over time, meaning that by the age of 10, a Labrador is similar to a person aged 68.

This ties in with the long-held formula for calculating the age of dogs, which was developed on the assumption that most canines lived until around 10, while humans lived until around 70.

“The expected lifespan of Labrador retrievers, 12 years, correctly translated to the worldwide lifetime expectancy of humans, 70 years,” the researchers said.

But if anyone thinks this research makes puppies any less lovable, the scientists also observed similarities in the ageing process whereby eight-week-old puppies resembled nine-month-old babies.