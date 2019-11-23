A 25-year-old Briton has gone missing in the Australian bush, according to local police.

Aslan King, 25, was camping with friends near Princetown, Victoria, when he hit his head at around 2am local time on Saturday.

Aslan King was camping with friends at a camping ground on Old Coach Road in Princetown, when he had a medical episode and hit his head about 2am. Aslan may be disorientated and become lost in the bush. 📞Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333🔗https://t.co/VvfmsVrmZE pic.twitter.com/9rvpGhRKNE — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 23, 2019

He reportedly got up suddenly and ran from the camping area into surrounding bushland.

His friends searched but were unable to find him.

He is described as medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and hoodie and may have blood on his forehead.

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “Our staff are seeking further information following the disappearance of a British man near Princetown, Australia and are in contact with the Australian police.”