Five teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been arrested after seven police officers were injured at a Birmingham cinema.

Police were called to Star City on Saturday evening following reports of youths with machetes.

Two of the weapons were seized, alongside another knife, and seven officers were left with facial injuries, according to West Midlands Police.

A dispersal order was used to clear the group of up to 100.

A 13-year-old girl, a girl and a boy, both aged 14, and a 19-year-old man were held on suspicion of assaulting police.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

Police were called to reports of people with machetes at the complex (Rachel Allison/PA)

Investigators have asked anyone with any video or pictures of the incident to get in touch.

Superintendent Ian Green said: “This was a major outbreak of trouble which left families who were just trying to enjoy a night-out at the cinema understandably frightened.

“We […] were met with a very hostile response and officers had to draw tasers to restore order.

“It’s clear that some of those who went to Star City last night were intent on causing trouble.”