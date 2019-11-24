Pope Francis rode in a carbon-free popemobile at his mass in Nagasaki, an appropriate choice in line with his environmental concerns.

Francis used a Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai, customised with a stand and handrails.

He will use a similar model while in Tokyo.

Pope Francis kisses a child in his popemobile (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

The pope held a big mass at a Nagasaki city baseball stadium.

Earlier on Sunday, he demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence, and paid respects at a memorial for the 26 martyrs.

Environmental protection is one of Francis’ key agenda items and is also part of the theme of his Japan visit.