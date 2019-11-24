A plane carrying at least 17 passengers has crashed on take-off in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Goma, killing those on board, officials said, and possibly people on the ground.

The aircraft crashed into residential homes near Goma’s airport in the North Kivu province.

“The governor of North Kivu is sad to announce the plane crash this morning at Goma International Airport.

Rescuers give directions (Justin Kubumba/AP)

“The first information in our possession indicates that the plane had 17 passengers on board before failing to take off,” a statement from North Kivu governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly’s office said.

It did not give a casualty toll.

The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni, 220 miles north of Goma in the same province.

Air accidents are frequent in DR Congo, given poor maintenance and relaxed air safety standards.