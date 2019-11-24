US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has fired the secretary of the Navy in connection with the controversy over a Seal whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

A Pentagon spokesman said in a statement that Mr Esper has lost trust and confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer “regarding his lack of candour” over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the Seal case.

Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says Mr Spencer submitted his resignation at Mr Esper’s request.

Mr Esper has also recommended to President Trump a replacement.