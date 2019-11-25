Stormzy tops the bill of a list of musicians, artists, rappers and grime MCs who are backing Jeremy Corbyn and Labour at the General Election.

Rappers Akala, Kano and Professor Green and singers Katy B and Peter Hooton of Liverpool group The Farm are among the 39 artists signing the letter, alongside the Grime 4 Corbyn campaign group.

Brit Awards winner Stormzy backed Labour in 2017 and has been a vocal critic of the Conservative government.

At the Brit Awards ceremony in 2018 he said: “Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?” and at the Glastonbury music festival this year he led chants of “F*** Boris”.

Thank you Wiley. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 15, 2019

Grime MC Wiley also tweeted his support of Mr Corbyn earlier in the month where he said: “Big up @jeremycorbyn” to which the Labour leader replied “Thank you Wiley”.

The letter to the Guardian newspaper reads: “We’re not voting Labour in the naive hope that they will solve all the problems our communities face.

“We vote because they offer an urgent alternative to the destructive policies of the Conservatives.”

It continues: “We are under no illusions about Labour’s own imperial history, and we don’t think the British establishment is fundamentally going to change.

“But we are sick of our taxes being spent on fighting more wars and building more jails.

“Jeremy Corbyn has been one of the few people who has fought against injustice all his political life, from apartheid South Africa to the bombing of Libya.

“To deny from our own, now quite comfortable places, that a Labour government would improve the lives of millions would betray the communities we come from.

“The opportunity for people-led change can be made possible under a Jeremy Corbyn Labour government.

“End austerity, rebuild our communities and take back the means to change our lives for the better.

“Surely, in an election that could transform the livelihoods of many, and be the difference between life or death for many more, life is something worth voting for.”