The Prime Minister could be “empty-chaired” during a televised climate change debate on Thursday.

Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage have yet to respond to a request to attend the hour-long Emergency On Planet Earth debate on Channel 4 News, which will focus solely on climate change.

The broadcaster said the debate will take place even if they are unable to take up the invitation.

Channel 4 has invited seven party leaders to the discussion, but so far only Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Green co-leader Sian Berry have accepted the invitation.

This Thursday 28th @Channel4News will devote its hour @7 to debate climate change. Thus far Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon, Jo Swinson & Sian Berry have confirmed. The invitation remains open to @BorisJohnson & @Nigel_Farage but this debate will go ahead with or without them pic.twitter.com/3bZ0jk3lvN — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) November 25, 2019

Ben de Pear, editor of Channel 4 News, said: “There is no more urgent issue facing the planet and we are delighted to open the whole of our programme for all the party leaders to show what plans they have to confront it.”

Presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy added: “It is a huge privilege to be hosting the people who want to run the country debating the most important issue in the world.

“How much do we need to change the way we live? Is it the end of fast fashion, fast cars, foreign holidays and red meat? Do any of them have a credible plan to cut our net emissions to zero?”

The debate will take place on Thursday at 7pm and will begin with a short opening statement from each leader.