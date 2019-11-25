Boris Johnson has proposed a pre-Christmas Queen’s Speech if the Tories are returned to power at the General Election.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Tony Blair warned both the Conservatives and Labour pose a risk to the UK, and Labour unveiled a charter of renters’ rights.

Here are some of the highlights of Monday’s campaign trail:

– Boris Johnson plans a pre-Christmas Queen’s Speech to bring back his Brexit legislation

Downing Street proposed that the state opening of Parliament would go ahead with “reduced ceremonial elements” if the Conservatives win a majority.

Downing Street said ceremony would be reduced at the next Queen’s Speech (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Johnson would call for a Queen’s Speech to take place on December 19 if he remains Prime Minister after the election, under plans to bring his Brexit deal back before Christmas.

The proposed date would fall on the day the monarch usually departs for her festive break at Sandringham.

– Tony Blair has said Labour and Tory majorities are a risk to the UK

The former Labour prime minister said a Labour majority government, as well as a Tory majority government, “pose a risk” to the UK.

In a speech in London, Mr Blair stressed that both the Conservatives’ pledge to end the UK’s transition period after Brexit at the end of 2020 with or without a deal and Labour’s spending plans posed a “risk”.

– The Tories’ election manifesto promises on the NHS are facing scrutiny

The veracity of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s General Election manifesto promises have been called into question, with Labour saying the nursing figure was disingenuous when it included 19,000 nurses who the Tories wanted to retrain, and another 12,000 from overseas.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said a “misreading” of the Tory manifesto may have resulted in people thinking they are pledging 50,000 “new” nurses if they win the General Election.

Her comments came just moments after Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted there will indeed be 50,000 more nurses and 40 new hospitals under a Conservative government.

– There is less than 36 hours left to register to vote in the General Election

A last-minute surge in people registering to vote is expected ahead of the deadline on Tuesday night.

Nearly three million people have applied to register to vote in the past month, according to Government figures. Applications can be submitted until 11.59pm on November 26.

– Labour vows to hand power back to tenants with a charter of renters’ rights

Labour has pledged to take on “dodgy” landlords and introduce a charter of renters’ rights. The party proposes a new national “property MOT” to deal with what they say is the problem of squalid private rental housing.

Under the plans, there would be a legal requirement for landlords to complete an independent annual inspection to ensure homes are up to scratch, and if landlords let out sub-standard properties or flout the rules they will face fines of up to £100,000 and forced repayment of rent to tenants.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan got in a slightly surreal debate on Good Morning Britain, with the presenters challenging the Tories’ pledge to ensure 50,000 more nurses in the NHS.

'There will be overall 50,000 more nurses, if you look in 10 years time, than there are today.' Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan defends the Tory's pledge to deliver 50,000 more nurses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried his hand at sheep-shearing at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

