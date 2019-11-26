Two men have been charged in connection with the kidnap of a man, aged in his 40s, in Thornton Heath, south London in the early hours of Monday.

Benjamin Oliveira, 36, of Brierley, New Addington has been charged with kidnap, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Aubin Wadman, 22, of Lansdowne Road, Croydon has been charged with kidnap, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and actual bodily harm.

Both men are remanded in custody to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The alleged victim was walking home from work when he was bundled into the back of a van in Keston Road just before 2.30am on Monday.

He managed to phone his wife as he was being taken away and she alerted the police. A member of the public also saw what was happening and called 999.

Officers eventually managed to speak to him in the back of the van and tracked his location using the device.

A police patrol car tried to stop the van but it sped off, sparking a chase that ended when it turned into a dead end.

Two of the alleged kidnappers tried to run away but were Tasered and arrested.

Police are still trying to find a third suspect.