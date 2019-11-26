Katie Price has been declared bankrupt at a court in London.

The former glamour model avoided bankruptcy in December last year after agreeing a plan to pay back what she owes.

But, at a hearing in London on Tuesday, a judge declared her bankrupt.

Judge Jonathan Middleton, sitting at a specialist insolvency and companies court, said: “I do judge Ms Price to be bankrupt.”

Bankruptcy proceedings were brought after the former model failed to meet the terms of an Individual Voluntary Agreement (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 41-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

At a hearing in October last year, she was given time to negotiate a deal with the taxman over her finances and her proposal for an Individual Voluntary Agreement (IVA) was accepted on November 30.

An IVA is a formal agreement which lets people with debt repay their creditors at an affordable rate in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

However, the renewed bankruptcy proceedings were brought after she failed to meet the terms of the agreement.