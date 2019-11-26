Northern Ireland’s local government watchdog is considering a request to investigate after the Lord Mayor of Belfast was caught urinating in the street.

John Finucane, 39, has apologised and said he is “very embarrassed” about the incident in Belfast city centre on June 29.

The Sinn Fein representative confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that he had accepted a community resolution notice for indecent behaviour.

“I am of course very embarrassed and deeply sorry about this incident and I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

John Finucane became Lord Mayor of Belfast in May (Liam McBurney/PA)

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister has written to Northern Ireland’s Local Government Commissioner for Standards, requesting an investigation in relation to the code of conduct for councillors.

A spokesman for the commissioner told the PA news agency: “We have received an enquiry which is now being assessed under our normal procedures.”

Mr Finucane, who became Lord Mayor of Belfast in May, is standing in the General Election for the North Belfast constituency in what is expected to be a tight race with DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

In a statement on the incident, Mr Finucane said he was making his way home from a social event when he was “caught short”.

He said: “I made my way to my office on Castle Street. I realised I didn’t have my key.

“I tried to find somewhere as discreet as possible off the main street. Two police officers then approached me.

“I co-operated fully with police and accepted this community disposal.”

A PSNI spokesman confirmed a 39-year-old man had been spoken to by police following an incident in Belfast city centre at around 10.30pm on Saturday June 29.

“He was issued with a community resolution notice for indecent behaviour following the incident.”

Belfast City Council has declined to comment on the matter.

Community resolution notices are issued to deal with comparatively minor crimes in Northern Ireland.