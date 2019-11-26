The couple who run a small shop in a tiny seaside town say it is “mind-boggling” to know they sold the Euromillions ticket that won £105 million.

Smiling winners Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka celebrated their huge lottery scoop at a glitzy ceremony not far from their home in Selsey, West Sussex.

Self-employed builder Mr Thomson, who has been playing the lottery for years, bought the ticket from his local newsagents, run by Kandarp and Priti Patel.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Patel, 58, said the stroke of luck “could not have happened to a better couple”.

He said: “We have been trying so long and it’s nice to see one of our customers winning it.

“It is mind-boggling that one of your customers wins such a big amount.”

Mr Patel hopes the win will lead to more custom at the shop (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Patel also hopes that huge windfall scored from a lottery ticket purchased in their shop will lead to some extra footfall.

“Times have been hard with the big Asda opening around the corner.”

His wife Priti, 53, said business has been tough but added: “We are doing our best.”

She recounted how they had moved down from East London in 2005 and started running their shop, East Beach Post Office and Candy Store, in Selsey.

East Beach Post Office and Candy Store in Selsey, West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She said they have known Mr and Mrs Thomson for a decade, so it was extra special that she was the one to sell the winning ticket.

“We are happy that a local person was sold the ticket.

“Next time hopefully it will be us.”