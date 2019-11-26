US President Donald Trump told a few impeachment jokes as he continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.

Mr Trump’s latest act of clemency on Tuesday benefits Butter, a 47lb turkey wished a “lot of luck” by the president.

Mr Trump also said he was sparing Bread, Butter’s partner, from being served up on a Thanksgiving table.

Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, walks in the Rose Garden (Evan Vucci/AP)

He joked that the turkeys were trained to remain calm under any condition, “which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday”.

Mr Schiff is leading the impeachment inquiry for the House of Representatives’ intelligence committee.

The tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates to 1989 and President George H. W. Bush.