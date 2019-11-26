The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded to pop star Camila Cabello after she admitted stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace.

The Cuban-American singer, 22, appeared on Greg James’s Radio 1 show and confessed to putting the pencil in her mother’s bag during a visit last month.

Cabello, whose hits include Havana and Senorita, apologised for the theft, saying: “So I’m sorry. I still have it. I’m sorry William, and I’m sorry Kate. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest.”

The royal couple have now responded, with a tweet from the official Kensington Palace Twitter account replying to a video of Cabello’s apology with the two eyes emoji.

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

Cabello, who is in a relationship with the Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, visited the palace alongside James for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes event in October.

Recalling the pencil theft during her Radio 1 interview, she jokingly told James: “Don’t tell anybody what my mother and I did.”

She said the presenter had “triple-doggy-dared” her to take the writing instrument.

Cabello is not the first celebrity to have pinched an item from a royal household.

Olivia Colman, currently playing the Queen in Netflix’s regal drama The Crown, revealed her husband swiped a toilet roll when the couple were attending a charity event at Buckingham Palace.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton admitted to taking a sign for the ladies’ toilets on a visit to the palace during a concert for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.