Jeremy Corbyn hopes to get his election campaign back on track on Wednesday and move on from allegations that he has failed to tackle anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Mr Corbyn refused to apologise to the Jewish community during a BBC interview with veteran journalist Andrew Neil, after the Chief Rabbi warned that his failure to tackle the issue made him unfit to be prime minister.

Labour

Mr Corbyn will make a statement on the NHS during a speech in London.

Jeremy Corbyn had a tough interview with Andrew Neil (Jeff Overs/BBC)

He will later travel to the south-west of England for a rally about climate change.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson will also be campaigning in the South West.

Boris Johnson visited the International Aviation Academy, Norwich, on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrats

Conservative former cabinet member Lord Heseltine will join Chuka Umunna and Sam Gyimah for a press conference in London.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will campaign in Edinburgh.

Elsewhere

Nicola Sturgeon, who visited a play cafe in Uddingston on Tuesday, will launch the SNP’s general election manifesto in Glasgow.

Nicola Sturgeon at Jolly Tots & Cookies Play Cafe in Uddingston (Jane Barlow/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will visit Doncaster to speak alongside local candidates.

Scottish Greens will be in Culross to launch a campaign to re-open the train line which would link Dunfermline to Alloa, Glasgow and the west.