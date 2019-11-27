An SNP candidate has faced ridicule after getting the constituency where he is standing wrong at a hustings.

Ochil and South Perthshire candidate John Nicolson told the audience at the hustings in Alloa: “Please trust me with your vote on December 12. As you know, only the Scottish National Party can beat the Tories here in East Dunbartonshire.”

His comments were met with jeers and laughter.

🎥 WATCH as the SNP's candidate in Ochil and South Perthshire gets the name of the constituency wrong in a hustings meeting in Alloa. Only by re-electing @LukeGrahamOSP can we stop the SNP and elect a strong, local voice for the area. #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/zRYUQrrgdv — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) November 27, 2019

Mr Nicolson was the MP for East Dunbartonshire from 2015 until being unseated by Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in 2017.

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “John Nicolson is now a laughing stock.

“It’s well known he was parachuted in to Ochil and South Perthshire last month by Nicola Sturgeon. You’d think by now that he would have worked out where he was.

“People have had enough of SNP place-men thinking they can walk in with a God-given right to a seat.

“In two weeks’ time, voters in Ochil and South Perthshire can tell Mr Nicolson to go home and think again – assuming he can find his way there.”