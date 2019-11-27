Move aside millennials because it seems your mum and dad could well be more tech-savvy than you.

Research released today by Smart Energy GB has identified a generation of 48-65 years olds called the 'Dot-com Adopters' – those who were aged between 18 and 35 when the world wide web launched in 1989.

And it seems they have had the optimum mix of old and new skills - from rewiring a plug to embracing smart technology.

A poll of 4,000 UK adults found that nearly one in ten of 'Dot-com Adopters' admit they thought the internet would be something that would simply ‘pass them by’ but half embraced the technology as soon as it was introduced.

And while the days of dial-up modems are long behind us, it seems those now aged between 48 and 65 are committed to embracing technology advances to underline their green credentials.

Over half are adopting energy efficiency measures, such as smart meters, because they’re good for the environment – more than any other generation. And 45% – more than younger generations – agree that we need to keep an open mind and adapt to new technologies which may help the climate emergency.

Had a blast on @SportsBreakfast with the lads Ally McCoist and @alanbrazil....talking Smart Meters....and our generation....@SmartEnergyGB xxx https://t.co/x3P1wmAjEP — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 27, 2019

TV presenter Carol Vorderman, who was 29 when the internet was launched, said: “I’m not at all surprised to hear that it’s not just the younger generations who are adapting to new tech - and I’m delighted to be able to be a champion for the Dot-com Adopters.

“We know what life was like before the internet and the smart technologies it has led to, and so I think we have a pragmatic approach to it. I worked as an engineer on a major power generation construction site when I was young and grew up needing coins for the immersion heater meter which I suppose was its own kind of electricity conservation, although we didn’t see it like that at the time.

“Smart meters take the new generation of energy usage to an intelligent level, and will update our energy system. The data that smart meters are able to generate allows our energy system to understand how much energy is being used, when and where, it’s exciting.

"I’m pleased to see that my generation is leading with small, but important steps, to help our country meet its energy and environmental needs of the future.”

While the likes of 16-year old campaigner Greta Thunberg is viewed among the world's leading environmental voices, a top psychologist believes older generations have an equally big role to play.

"Those aged between 48 and 65 have spent most of their adult lives adapting to the huge changes that the internet has made in society, and are leading the charge in learning and adapting to new technology for the benefits that it brings in the long term," said Donna Dawson.

"Also, the Dot-Com adopters, having general life-experience of what works and what doesn't, have understood better than many the ways that technology can be harnessed for the greater good of society and our planet and have adapted accordingly.”