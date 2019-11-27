Neither Boris Johnson nor Jeremy Corbyn will attend the BBC’s seven-way election debate on Friday, the corporation has announced.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak will attend for the Tories, while shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey will represent Labour.

But the leaders of the other two main parties, leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon, will both feature.

Here is the line-up for The BBC Election Debate on Friday #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/Pr1KnVbDlf — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 27, 2019

Also due to take part are leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price, former leader of the Green Party and Green candidate for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas, and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice.

The debate is due to take place on BBC One on Friday November 29 at 7.30pm.

Today presenter and former BBC political editor Nick Robinson will host the programme.

The BBC said the debate will be broadcast live from Cardiff and the format will see each of the panellists make short opening statements, which will then be followed by questions and debate.

At the end of the debate, all of the representatives will have the opportunity to make short closing statements.

Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn have already taken part in a head-to-head debate on ITV and a Question Time leaders’ special on the BBC last week.