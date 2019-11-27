Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings has warned Brexit supporters that the General Election is “much tighter” than the opinion polls suggest.

Despite the polls consistently giving a clear lead to the Tories, he said there was “a very real possibility” of another hung parliament on December 12.

He said that voting for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in key Conservative target seats in the Midlands and the North of England risked handing victory to Labour.

Writing on his blog, Mr Cummings – who is credited with masterminding the successful Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum – said if there is no Tory majority, the other parties would combine to stop Britain leaving the EU.

He said Labour and the SNP would combine to “cheat” a second referendum by giving the vote to EU nationals in order to secure a Remain vote.

“You will see many polls in the coming days. Some will say Boris will win,” he wrote.

“Trust me, as someone who has worked on lots of campaigns, things are MUCH tighter than they seem and there is a very real possibility of a hung parliament.

“Without a majority, the nightmare continues. ALL other MPs will gang together to stop Brexit and give EU citizens the vote. It’s that simple.”

Mr Cummings said it was “overwhelmingly likely” a vote for the Brexit Party (BP) in key marginals the Conservatives are seeking to take from Labour would effectively be “a vote for Corbyn-Sturgeon”.

“If Leave supporters vote for the BP, then many of these seats will go to Corbyn, maybe by just a few hundred votes,” he said.

“There are practically no seats where the Brexit Party has a realistic chance of winning — at most I think there are one or two, certainly less than five.

“Imagine how cross you will be if you vote BP then see the results and realise that the BP has simply split the Leave vote and you’ve helped put a pro-EU Corbyn supporter in Parliament.”

Mr Cummings said there were “powerful insiders” – supported by “the likes of Goldman Sachs writing the cheques” – who were prepared to do “absolutely anything” to keep their grip on power and money.

“They will do anything to stop you, normal voters, from taking back control of them,” he said.

Mr Cummings – who said he would send up a “bat signal” if Brexit was in danger – urged supporters to “get out your address book and phone” and make a plan to talk to family and friends ahead of polling day.

He even put up a link where people could volunteer to drive old people to the polling station.