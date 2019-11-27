November’s dismal weather will finally change, with drier and colder conditions coming for the start of December, forecasters said.

Weather warnings for Thursday should expire before the morning rush hour as yet more deluges for parts of the country are no longer expected, but temperatures are set to dip below normal for the time of year by the weekend.

The drier spell will be welcomed after more than half a month’s worth of rain pummelled the parish of Wattisham near Stowmarket in Suffolk in the 24 hours to 6am on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

It received 32.2mm (1.27in) of rain in that period, while the average November rainfall for the region is 60mm (2.36in).

That was the highest volume of rainfall anywhere in the UK during that time.

Thursday is expected to be a transition day as the spell of low pressure leaves the UK before a new high comes in.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “We have certainly had a wet autumn but thankfully as we go into Friday and the weekend, for many parts of the UK it should be largely dry.

“Thursday is looking for some of us a wet day but not as wet as we have seen on Wednesday.

“Our warnings will expire at 6am on Thursday and after that we will be warning-free for a few days.

“It will be a transition day between the wet and mild weather we have had this week, to something a bit colder and drier.

“The transition will start across Scotland during Thursday and transfer overnight into Friday.

“There will be rain around and it will be heavy at times.

“The heaviest rain will be across Northern Ireland and north west England and sink its way slowly south through the day.

“By the evening rush hour, it will be fairly wet across parts of Wales, the south Midlands and south east England.

“Once that rain gets out of the way, into Friday, we will have largely dry weather and temperatures will take a tumble.”

He said while highs earlier this week in the South had reached 13C, they will drop to 8-9C in the South and as low as 4-5C in the North.

He said: “Over the weekend, as we go into the first few days of December, it is going to be drier and colder.”

On Wednesday, the Environment Agency had 21 flood warnings in place, meaning flooding was expected, and there were more than 100 flood alerts, meaning flooding was possible, in place across England.