The SNP are on course to secure a 32-seat lead over the Conservatives in Scotland in the General Election, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov poll published in The Times indicated that the SNP would secure 43 seats in Scotland, up from 35 in 2017, and the Tories would be in second place.

The projection poll suggested that were the General Election to be held on Thursday, the Tories would secure 11 seats north of the border, two down on 2017.

Labour would take two seats, losing five to the SNP, while the Liberal Democrats would take three, one down on the last election.

It comes after a poll by Panelbase last week found that 40% of Scots plan to vote SNP, with the Tories in second place with 28%, and Labour third with 20%.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “It’s clear that at this election only the SNP can beat Boris Johnson in Scotland.

“And I urge anyone who wants to keep Boris Johnson out of Downing Street and stop the Tories doing untold damage to Scotland to give their vote to the SNP.

“This election is set to be one of the most important elections in our history.”

He added: “The only way to stop Boris Johnson and the Tories is to unite around the SNP and help lock him out of government.”

The poll indicated that the Conservatives are currently set to hold on to 11 of the 13 seats they took in 2017, losing only Stirling and East Renfrewshire to the SNP.

It suggests that the races in many Conservative-held seats are tight.

In Gordon, Ochil and South Perthshire, Aberdeen South, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Moray, Angus, and East Renfrewshire the margin ranges from a one point SNP lead to a five point Conservative lead.

The YouGov model suggests Labour are set to lose five of their seven seats to the SNP, and are projected to cling on in Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill by one point, and comfortably hold Edinburgh South.