Politics dominates today’s front pages, with the death of Clive James also widely covered.
The Daily Telegraph splash reports that a hung parliament remains “a very real possibility”, according to Dominic Cummings, though the i says the Tories are set to win a 68-seat majority, if the latest poll is correct. The Times and Metro also cover the poll.
The Daily Express says Boris Johnson is backtracking on Tory austerity.
The Guardian, The Independent and The Daily Mirror all cover Labour’s allegations that the NHS will be on the table in post-Brexit trade talks with the US. The Guardian and The Independent also feature prominent photographs of the late James.
The Financial Times splashes on Christine Legarde’s bid to put climate change at the centre of European Central Bank monetary policy.
The Daily Star leads with a story saying “Ian Wright was last night accused of bullying after viewers claimed the former footie ace was picking on comic Andrew Maxwell” on I’m A Celebrity.