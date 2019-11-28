Paramedics have found a note on their ambulance calling them a “dumbass” for blocking the driveway of a house as they attended an emergency.

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were attending a medical emergency at a property in Lymington, Hampshire, when the note was left on their vehicle.

The ambulance trust has posted a photo on Facebook showing the note which states: “Dumbass! You are fully blocking my driveway!”

Note left on ambulance attending medical emergency in Lymington, Hampshire (SCAS/PA)

SCAS wrote: “Sadly, this was what Zoe and Chris came back to on their ambulance after attending a medical emergency in Lymington, Hampshire, today.

“This sort of abuse is completely unacceptable. When our staff attend medical emergencies, they need to park as close as possible to the patient’s house in order to get to them and start treatment as quickly as possible.

“Whilst they will always try and park without obstructing traffic or anyone’s driveway, it’s not always possible as the alternative of parking further away could add minutes to their arrival time that the patient they’ve been sent to simply doesn’t have.”

Paul Jefferies, assistant director of operations: “It’s very sad and disappointing that a member of the public felt the need to leave a note like this on one of our ambulances that was responding to an emergency.

“Our staff do think about where they are parking, but they also think about needing to move the patient out of the property in the quickest and safest way if they need to go to hospital.

“We would ask the public to think about if it was their family member or loved one that we were going to, I’m sure they would want us to park as near as possible in order to start treatment as soon as possible.”

The crew received support from members of the public, with Ellen Taylor saying: “Unbelievable just hope that person is never the emergency they might be more understanding and compassionate.

“You all do a job for which most of us are incapable of doing. Thank you for all you do.”

And Jennifer Oborn posted: “What selfish people with no empathy for others.”