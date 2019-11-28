Katie Price’s on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson threatened to break a police officer’s jaw after a row with a photographer, a court heard.

The photographer said he was “genuinely fearful” of Boyson, who he said made it clear he would not be allowed to leave with photos he had taken of Ms Price.

When police arrived, Boyson allegedly threatened to hit Pc Paul Blundell and accused him of being “fake”.

Amid reports that he split with the reality star earlier this week, 31-year-old Boyson appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Chatham on Thursday for trial charged with threatening behaviour.

The alleged incident happened outside Boyson’s home in Haven Close, Gravesend, Kent, on October 11 last year.

Boyson became aggressive and demanded that two photographers delete photos they had taken of Ms Price, prosecutor Piers Restell said.

Earlier, Mr Restell told the court how Boyson became agitated with Pc Blundell, whom he thought had been taking pictures.

Boyson told the officer: “I am going to break your jaw” and stepped towards him, Mr Restell said.

Giving evidence, press photographer Matthew Sprake said he had been “genuinely fearful” at the time.

He and another photographer had been sent to take photographs of Ms Price, who had been involved in a car accident the previous day, he told the court.

Boyson is charged with threatening behaviour (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Boyson approached them and was “obviously not very happy” about the pictures, Mr Sprake said.

He added: “It was a case of ‘give me the pictures or I am going to smash the cameras over your head’.

“He made it very clear that we weren’t going to leave the close with the pictures, basically.”

Sitting in the dock, Boyson shook his head as Mr Sprake revealed that the memory cards that he handed over were not the ones containing the pictures of Ms Price.

Defence solicitor Paul Macauley asked Mr Sprake why dashcam footage captures him saying “this is right f****** tasty” on the phone to someone.

Mr Sprake said: “Kris had already come up to us and spoken to us and told us that he was going to smash the camera over our heads.”

Mr Macauley said: “I think you accept that you did not hear any words of aggression from Mr Boyson to Mr Blundell.”

Mr Sprake replied: “I am sorry I do not remember. I do not recall.”

The trial continues.