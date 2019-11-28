Facebook says it is currently investigating issues affecting users across its online platforms, including Instagram.

#instagramdown and #facebookdown began trending on rival social network Twitter, as people began reporting problems, ranging from errors when trying to post, to being unable to like comments.

Some claim they cannot log into Facebook sites at all.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Instagram acknowledged the situation on Twitter, writing: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

According to the Downdectector site, public reports of difficulties accessing Facebook services have been prevalent across the UK and parts of northern Europe, as well as swaths of the US, which could present problems for people hoping to share Thanksgiving photos and messages.