The front pages are dominated by political jostling ahead of the General Election and the fallout from a policeman’s acquittal for his role in the Hillsborough disaster.
The i says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a “climate meltdown” after he was replaced on a Channel 4 debate by an ice sculpture and The Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives have accused the broadcaster of “conspiring with Jeremy Corbyn”.
The Times reports the latest YouGov poll has prompted an “instant reaction” with “Tories and Labour in battle for the north”, while the Daily Express claims there has been an “outcry over Labour Brexit ‘lies'”.
Mr Johnson wrote during his time as a journalist that “working class men are drunk, criminal and feckless”, according to the front page of the Daily Mirror.
There is fury from the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster, The Guardian reports, after police chief David Duckenfield was cleared of manslaughter. The Sun says there is “still no justice”, a line echoed by Metro.
The Daily Mail says former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor has been paid £900,000 by Scotland Yard after they falsely implicated him in a paedophile ring imagined by the fantasist Carl Beech.
A former chief executive of Nissan says the company’s bottom line has been hurt by Japanese nationalists, according to the Financial Times.
The full extent of the maternity scandal at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust which has seen babies and mothers die may never be known, according to an investigator cited by The Independent.
And the Daily Star says Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher and his dance partner Oti Mabuse were “Cheeky to cheeky” in a “touching hug” on the former’s wedding anniversary away from his wife.