A man has been charged with murdering a baby boy in Co Armagh.

Eleven-month-old Hunter McGleenon, from Keady, died on Tuesday.

The PSNI said a 31-year-old man has been charged with murder, possession of an indecent photograph of a child and illegal entry to the UK.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Hunter McGleenon died in Co Armagh on Tuesday (PSNI/PA)

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

“This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.”

Alliance Westminster candidate Jackie Coade said the entire Keady community is in shock following the death.

She said: “I offer my deepest sympathies to Hunter’s family at this tragic time.

“This is a tragedy no parent should ever have to go through and I pray for strength for them.”