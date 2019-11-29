Emergency services and members of the public have been praised after a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest was shot dead in central London.
A number of people were injured after the knifeman went on a rampage on London Bridge.
Here we tell the story in pictures:
Members of the public around Borough Market started to quickly evacuate the area as news of the attack began to filter through.
Police and other emergency services soon arrived on the scene and continued to remove the public as quickly as possible from the area.
Members of the public began to capture the unfolding events on London Bridge and uploaded them to social media.
The attacker could be seen surrounded by officers as the situation came under the control of the police.
The scene remained on lockdown after the individual on the bridge was apprehended and police and emergency services continued their heavily-visible presence in the surrounding area.
