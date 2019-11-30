Campaigning will be disrupted on Saturday in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats cancelled campaign events after two people were killed during the knife rampage.

Conservatives

Boris Johnson has cancelled his campaigning while he deals with the fallout from the London Bridge terror attack.

Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has cancelled a planned campaign event in Yorkshire on Saturday morning but is expected to give a stump speech to members in the afternoon.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats have cancelled their Stop Brexit rally in London on Saturday afternoon but a visit to a care home in south London is expected to go ahead.

Elsewhere

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will give a St Andrew’s Day speech in North East Fife.

Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw will attend a tree planting event in Glasgow and Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will be at St Andrews Aquarium feeding seals.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will give a speech on Saturday (Hannah McKay/PA)

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will join councillors and activists at a rally against racism and renew calls to abolish the Home Office.