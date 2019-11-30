A police officer who bought coffee for colleagues working over Thanksgiving was handed cups labelled “PIG”.

Johnny O’Mara, chief of police for Kiefer in Oklahoma, said an officer went to get the coffee for dispatchers on duty during the national holiday in the United States.

Mr O’Mara said he spoke to a manager at the Starbucks and the store offered to reprint the labels.

So… one of my on-duty officers decides to do something nice for our dispatchers. It’s Thanksgiving Day; our… Posted by Johnny O'Mara on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Writing on Facebook, he said: “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town.

This cup of coffee for a ‘pig’ is just another little flag.”

Starbucks said the worker who wrote the offending word on the cup “used poor judgment and is no longer a partner” after the violation of company policy.

“This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the statement said.