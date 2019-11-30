The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to the Queen for making a difference in the “man’s world” she faced in the early years of her reign.

Speaking during an appearance on a Mary Berry festive show, William said the Queen had succeeded “in her own very unique, distinct way” and both his grandparents were the “epitome of public service”.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, due to be screened on BBC One on December 16, the celebrity cook joins the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a number of royal visits, and the couple get to show off their culinary skills under Berry’s watchful eye.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Mary Berry (BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace)

Viewers can see Kate trying her hand at piping frosting on to cupcakes during a trip to RHS Wisley in September, where she launched a new family-friendly open space inspired by previous gardens she has co-created.

And during a party for charity volunteers working over the festive period, the Cambridges try rolling a roulade, and are pictured holding the sweet treats on platters.

William speaks about being inspired by his parents and grandparents when he takes Berry to see the work of The Passage, a homeless charity based in London which the duke supports as royal patron.

When the celebrity cook asks where his motivation for his charitable work came from, the royal replies: “Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable.

“My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organisations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and as you said Aids and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of, ‘Well, we’re very lucky – you must give back’.”

The Duchess of Cambridge decorating cakes with Mary Berry (BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace)

He goes on to say, during the private visit to the charity’s St Vincent’s Centre in Victoria, London, in November: “And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man’s world, it was very difficult for her to … make a difference.

“And she’s done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service.

“And I personally get a lot out of helping people. I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around.”

Berry and the duke know each other through their support of Child Bereavement UK and the show came about as the celebrity cook wanted to learn more about the Cambridges’ charities, particularly Kate’s work supporting the early years development of children.

In the hour-long programme, the celebrity prepares some of her favourite Christmas recipes to inspire the television audience, and at the end of the show is joined by special guests, including Nadiya Hussain, as she makes food for the festive celebration for charity workers.

Viewers will see Berry joining Kate in Liverpool for a visit to The Brink, a dry bar set up by the charity Action on Addiction, of which the royal is patron.

And at RHS Wisley, near Woking, Surrey, the cook joins Kate behind the scenes to learn more about her work supporting youngsters.

In a speech to launch her garden, the duchess said: “I am not as green fingered as many of you here, but I was passionate about creating a garden that inspired children and adults alike to get back to nature and reap the positive mental and physical health benefits that it can bring.”

Kate gives Berry a tour of the new green space, inspired by the Back to Nature garden she co-designed at the Chelsea Flower Show.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on December 16 at 8.30pm on BBC One.