Fallout from the terror attack on London Bridge features in many of Sunday’s front pages, with some leading on tributes to the first named victim and others looking at events through the prism of politics.

The Sunday Times leads with a pledge from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that those convicted of terror offences will serve their entire sentence if his party wins a majority in the election.

Tomorrow The Sunday Times reports on the political reaction to the terrorist attack at London Bridge, plus the stories of the victims, the killer and the heroes who tackled him #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/h3d2Ey5efD — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 30, 2019

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the “fury” felt by Mr Johnson at the attack and his promise to ditch the early-release scheme for violent terrorists.

The front page of tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph: PM’s fury over 70 freed terrorists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l3N0xk9sX9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 30, 2019

The Observer also carries details of Mr Johnson’s “package of ultra hardline reforms”, and adds that Labour figures have questioned the Government’s cuts to prison services.

The Independent says Mr Johnson was warned about the risk of freeing terrorists who had not yet been deradicalised.

The Sunday Mirror features a picture of the perpetrator buying food days before the attack, saying there was “fury” that he was released, while the Daily Star on Sunday and Sunday Express carry similar stories.

EXPRESS: Soft Justice plays Russian roulette with our lives #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cada1EeWCm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2019

Tomorrow's front page: 'Jack, 25, slain by a jihadi nut they let go free' #TomorrowsPaperToday https://t.co/n6HrBhyUjE pic.twitter.com/FVCOsbIwNi — Daily Star (@dailystar) November 30, 2019

The Sunday People leads on tributes to Jack Merritt, with his father saying he was a “beautiful spirit who took the side of the underdog”.

Tomorrow's front page: Beautiful spirit who took the side of the underdog#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/zjHOJ8tVXc — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) November 30, 2019

The Mail on Sunday carries a report claiming the Duke of York worked for financier David Rowland in his role as trade envoy.