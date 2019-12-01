The General Election campaign continues apace with one constituency getting a dose of Hollywood glamour.
He may have starred in Notting Hill, but it was Finchley and Golders Green where Hugh Grant joined would-be MP Luciana Berger who is standing for the Liberal Democrats on an anti-Brexit ticket.
Elsewhere, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Yorkshire and ate chips in Whitby, a town that is renowned for its wide-range of fish and chip shops and sported a jacket with a political message.
