Candidates will try to pick up crucial votes as campaigning continues on Monday with less than two weeks to go until the General Election.

– Conservatives

Boris Johnson will be in the south of England before he heads to a rally in the east of England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back on the trail (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will be in London to talk about rail policies.

Scottish Labour Party leader Richard Leonard will campaign in Glasgow.

– Liberal Democrats

Phillip Lee will be out and about for the Lib Dems (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Justice spokesman Phillip Lee will be in London to talk about mental health initiatives.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will visit the Fudge Kitchen on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

– Elsewhere

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is heading to Wales (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will campaign in North Wales.

Nicola Sturgeon will warn that rural Scotland is among the areas most at risk from a bad Brexit deal as she visits Lockerbie.

Sinn Fein will launch its manifesto in Londonderry.

Ukip will launch its manifesto in London.