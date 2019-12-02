Thousands of people spent the night in homes without gas in freezing conditions after a failure in the network.

Scottish Gas Network (SGN) is working to restore supplies to around 8,000 properties after the problem started on Sunday but said it could be several days before supplies are restored to everyone.

Fourteen schools, nurseries and education facilities in the Falkirk area were closed on Monday due to the issue.

SGN has set up an information centre at Camelon Community Centre and said electric hot plates and heaters are available for residents with young children and vulnerable and older people.

Heaters and hotplates are being distributed at Camelon Community Centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Engineers are going door to door to turn off supplies in affected properties and had visited 3,000 homes by the end of Sunday night.

In a statement, SGN said: “Thank you for your patience so far. We appreciate it’s not easy being without your gas supply in the cold weather and we’re doing all we can to get your gas back on as quickly as possible.

“It’s likely it will be several more days until everyone’s gas supplies are restored.

“In the meantime, we’re continuing to work closely with Falkirk Council and Police Scotland, as well as other local organisations, to support the community – prioritising those who are vulnerable to make sure they’re well looked after while they’re without gas.”

The company said a fault in a piece of equipment that regulates pressure in the gas network was to blame.

SGN is drafting in extra engineers from across Scotland to help deal with the problem.