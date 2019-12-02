Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said Scotland “doesn’t need independence, it needs a Labour Government” in a campaign video addressing the Scottish electorate.

In the clip released by the party on Monday, Mr McDonnell said neither the SNP nor the Tories want change.

He also said the ruling parties at Westminster and Holyrood “don’t want to talk about their record of failure”, claiming they would prefer to debate another referendum on independence.

In the video, the shadow chancellor said: “Scotland cannot afford another day of the Tories, let alone another five years.

“Scotland does not need independence either. It needs a Labour Government.

“We will make our country fairer and more just by raising living standards, helping our most vulnerable people, creating the jobs that people need and ending food bank Britain .

“This election is crucial and you hold the balance of what country we wake up to on December 13.

“Boris Johnson can’t be trusted to fix our country and a vote for any other party will just let him back in.”

He added: “We will protect and invest in our NHS. We now know that the Tories are planning to sell it off and frankly the SNP have mismanaged Scotland’s NHS.

“Only Labour can be trusted with the NHS and only Labour will deliver the investment it needs.

“We know that the status quo is not working for you and Labour will change the way things are.

“The SNP and the Tories don’t want change. They don’t want to talk about their record of failure at Holyrood and Westminster.

“They would prefer to argue over another independence referendum.”

The video also made clear the party would “not enter into any pacts, coalitions or agreements with anyone”.

The Prime Minister has previously accused the SNP and Labour of trying to forge a pact that would deliver a second independence referendum, something both parties denied.

Earlier on Monday, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said there had not been any discussions about a deal between the SNP and the Labour Party.

He said he expected opposition parties to support a Labour Government without any deal in a bid to lock Boris Johnson and the Tories out of Number 10.