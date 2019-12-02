Jeremy Corbyn received a warm reception from both activists and constituents as he pledged to slash regulated rail fares in England by a third from next month.
The Labour leader officially launched the policy outside London’s Finsbury Park station in the Islington North constituency he has held since 1983.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visited the Port of Southampton as the Conservatives vowed to strengthen border security after Brexit, and Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Phillip Lee enjoyed a cup of tea at a board games cafe on a bus in Wood Green, London.
