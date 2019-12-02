Jeremy Corbyn received a warm reception from both activists and constituents as he pledged to slash regulated rail fares in England by a third from next month.

The Labour leader officially launched the policy outside London’s Finsbury Park station in the Islington North constituency he has held since 1983.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visited the Port of Southampton as the Conservatives vowed to strengthen border security after Brexit, and Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Phillip Lee enjoyed a cup of tea at a board games cafe on a bus in Wood Green, London.

Jeremy Corbyn (centre) distributes leaflets outside Finsbury Park station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Corbyn has unveiled plans to cut rail fares if Labour wins power (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sinn Fein leaders Mary Lou McDonald (centre right) and Michelle O’Neill (centre left) with some of their General Election candidates at the launch of the party’s manifesto in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)

Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Phillip Lee visits board games cafe on a bus, Cakes and Ladders, in Wood Green, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to the Port of Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister soon ventured outside during the visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)