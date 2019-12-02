It’s 30 years since the internet was launched but while the web has changed the world, perhaps unlike any other invention, it’s our energy system which now needs supercharging.

And when it comes to change those early Dot-com Adopters, people aged between 18-35 in 1989, are expected to be at the forefront of the demand for improvements.

“We are a generation who are more likely to take on new technology, particularly for energy efficiency reasons,” said TV presenter Carol Vorderman.

“I think that comes from how we were brought up. We often lived in cold houses, there was no such thing as central heating. It is assumed properties will be energy efficient, with double glazing and central heating.

“I use all kinds of technology in my day to day life but in my home, I’ve adapted a lot of energy efficient kit, such as a smart meter, which allows me to monitor how much energy I use.

“We want the energy infrastructure to become more modern and efficient, so power generation can be predicted much more accurately.”

Millions of Brits thought the internet was 'just a phase' and would never take off, according to new research.

Thirty years after the launch of the world wide web a poll of 4,000 UK adults found nearly one in 10 of those aged between 18 and 35 in 1989 thought the 'information superhighway' could be a road to nowhere.

They thought Sir Tim Berners Lee's invention would never take off – a bit like Betamax videos and the Sinclair C5.

But besides bad hair and dodgy fashion, the ‘80s brought us a remarkable technological revolution.

And those early 'Dot-com Adopters' have continued to embrace technology change.

Research was commissioned by Smart Energy GB to investigate how the different generations adapt to new technology such as smart meters.

Nearly a fifth of Dot-com Adopters thought the internet would only benefit businesses, with frustrations during the early years including slow speeds and not being able to use the landline at the same time.

The study found Dot-com Adopters are more likely than younger generations to have an open mind and adapt to new technologies that may help the environment.

Indeed 52 per cent – more than any other generation – believe we need to upgrade Great Britain’s energy infrastructure.

Robert Cheesewright, director of corporate affairs for Smart Energy GB, said: "Since British pioneer Tim Berners-Lee kick-started the digital era 30 years ago, technology has moved on beyond all expectations.

"However, our energy system has been left behind. We want to take this opportunity to celebrate and recognise the forward-thinking Dot-com Adopters who embraced the world wide web at its inception, and are now driving the change our energy system needs to meet the challenges of the future.

"In fact, they are already setting an example for other generations, simply by getting a smartmeter installed.

"And those aged 48 to 65 are the generation most likely to install energy efficiency measures, like smart meters, because they're good for the environment."