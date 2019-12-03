National security and defence may well become the themes of the day as Boris Johnson attacks his opposite number Jeremy Corbyn as “naive” about threats to the UK.

The broadside comes as the Prime Minister welcomes world leaders to London for a Nato conference.

– Conservatives

Boris Johnson is expected to be campaigning in south-west England in and around official Nato engagements.

Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw will visit engineering company Thales.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will focus on workers’ rights (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Labour

Jeremy Corbyn will give a speech in London on workers’ rights, calling out companies it deems to be among the UK’s five worst employers.

In Scotland, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will be at the UCU protests at Glasgow University to highlight Labour’s policies to strengthen workers rights.

– Liberal Democrats

Leader Jo Swinson is expected to visit a farm in the East of England and will warn of the impact on UK farmers of Brexit and a Donald Trump trade deal.

Scottish Lib Dem election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton will warn that the clock is ticking for voters to stop indyref2 as he delivers leaflets and speaks to voters in Corstorphine.

– Elsewhere

Nigel Farage will visit Bassetlaw and Bolsover from 11am and speak alongside MEP Martin Daubney.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage continues his tour of the country (Owen Humphreys/PA)

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will join Perth and North Perthshire candidate Pete Wishart on a visit to a local YMCA before a walkabout on Perth High Street where she will chat to activists and voters.

And Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will join Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidate Scott Rutherford in the town centre, in a constituency where the Scottish Greens have become the only pro-independence party on the ballot.