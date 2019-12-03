The Duke of Cambridge will join UK and Kuwaiti forces taking part in a military exercise as his visit to the Gulf state draws to a close.

William will watch a demonstration of urban tactics and close-quarter battle techniques, before speaking to the service personnel during a visit to a military base in Kuwait.

William served in the British armed forces, ending his active military career as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

At the Bayan Palace, The Duke of Cambridge attends an official meeting with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah #RoyalVisitKuwait pic.twitter.com/5OkkkZjr9U — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 2, 2019

The troops are taking part in Exercise Desert Warrior, a biannual training event which sees a company of UK troops train alongside Kuwaiti forces and share expertise.

Defence and security have formed the cornerstone of the UK-Kuwait relationship, particularly following Britain’s role in the liberation of Kuwait in 1991 after the Iraqi invasion.

Later William will travel to Oman for the second leg of his Middle East tour.