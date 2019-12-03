Irish police have been granted another 24 hours to question an alleged member of so-called Islamic State (IS).

Lisa Smith, a 38 year-old Irish citizen, was arrested on Sunday at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences.

Ms Smith is a former member of the Irish military who became a so-called IS bride in Syria.

Ms Smith travelled to the war-torn country in 2015 after converting to Islam and she married and had a child.

Her husband has since died and the child is now in custody of Ms Smith’s family.

Darragh Mackin said Lisa Smith was not a member of a terrorist organisation (Niall Carson/PA)

She was deported from Turkey and landed in Dublin shortly before 10.30am on Sunday.

She was met by counter-terrorism police who have been investigating her activities.

Ms Smith attended Dublin’s Criminal Court of Justice on Tuesday, dressed in a black burka, where police had their time to question Ms Smith extended by a further 24 hours.

She will remain in custody at Dublin’s Kevin Street garda station for the remainder of her interviews.

She is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.

The Irish police, An Garda Siochana, say they will be making no further comment.

The solicitor representing Ms Smith has claimed she was not a member of a terrorist organisation.

Darragh Mackin said the current evidence against her is “inherently weak” and does not point to any terrorist offences.

“Going to a particular location is not the terrorist offence, you must be actively engaged in a terrorist organisation or the terrorist grouping,” he added.

“Lisa has categorically denied being involved in any terrorist offence or terrorist group and at this stage there’s absolutely no evidence that she’s been involved in any organisation or terrorist group.”