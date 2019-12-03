In Pictures: PM sells Turkish delight as Corbyn highlights workers’ manifesto
By
Press Association 2019
Jeremy Corbyn pledged to stand up for “exploited, ripped off and dehumanised workers” as he highlighted Labour’s workers manifesto during a speech in London.
Labour was also launching its manifesto for disabled people with a series of commitments aimed at helping them live independent lives.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was given tips about looking smart while visiting veterans living near Salisbury.
“You’ve got dandruff on you,” Paul O’Rourke told the Prime Minister as they chatted either side of the window of his room.
The PM later visited Salisbury Christmas Market, where he spoke to traders and helped sell a tub of Turkish delight.