The parents of a 21-year-old man fatally stabbed by “strangers” on a night out have urged his killer to stop “hiding in a corner”.

Connor Moore and Regan Watters have been charged with murder and violent disorder over the death of Jack Donoghue in Solihull in the early hours of Saturday.

West Midlands Police are continuing to hunt for Tyrall Blake in connection with the killing.

Jack’s father, David, said his son was a “one-in-a-million” and described his death as a “re-occurring nightmare that just never ends”.

Anne Donoghue, Jack’s mother, said her son’s killer had “taken away my whole world”.

Mrs Donoghue said: “Jack wouldn’t hurt anyone, he was a gentle giant. Everybody that knows him, they could all tell you the same thing.

“The guy who you’re hiding – please just give yourself up.

“What you have done to me and my world – you have taken away my grandchildren, you took away my whole world.

“Please just go and do your sentence from what you have taken away from me – because you are going to do life, and it’s not going to be long, and we’ll be doing life forever.

“Living without my boy who loved me – I’m never going to forget him, I can’t forget him.”

Moore, 20, of Weston Road, Lichfield, and Watters, 21, of Kitts Green Road, Stechford, are due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Watters is also charged with assault and intent to rob, police said.

Mr Donoghue was taken to hospital after the incident, but died of his injuries.

Speaking of his thoughts on the suspect wanted by police, Mr Donoghue said: “The killer is hiding in some corner, the coward he is.

“I ask him to give himself up. You know what you have done.

“Whoever is harbouring him – how can you live with yourselves and what he has done to our world?

“They were strangers. There was nothing kicking off at all. He left with a girl… and then he was viciously attacked.”

Paying tribute to his son, Mr Donoghue continued: In life there are many good people, many kind people, and occasionally there’s that one-in-a-million – and that was our son Jack.

“He was brutally murdered. We have now lost that one-in-a-million. It’s a reoccurring nightmare that just never ends.”

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, leading the investigation, said in a statement: “I’m now asking for the public’s help in tracing Blake, who we believe was involved in Jack’s murder.

“If anyone knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him, I’d urge them to ring 999 immediately.

“Anyone who may be shielding him through a sense of misguided loyalty should be aware that they are committing an offence and will be prosecuted.

“It’s vitally important that we speak to Blake. My message to him is to do the right thing and let us know where you are.”