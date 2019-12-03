A lucky ticket-holder has become the seventh UK EuroMillions winner this year – scooping £40 million.

Tuesday’s winning EuroMillions numbers are 18, 31, 32, 38, 48, with Lucky Stars 04 and 12.

The winner will take home £40,957,696.60.

The result comes just weeks after West Sussex couple 42-year-old builder Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka won £105 million.

Self-employed builder Steve Thomson, 42, and his wife Lenka Thomson, 41, celebrate their £105 million EuroMillions win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “One very lucky UK ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s entire £40 million EuroMillions jackpot. This massive win follows hot on the heels of Steve and Lenka Thomson, who won an incredible £105 million last month.

“Tonight’s big winner has scooped the seventh EuroMillions jackpot banked in the UK this year.”

Speaking about his huge win last month, father-of-three Mr Thomson said he felt like he was having a heart attack when he realised he had the winning numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket.

He said landing the jackpot meant “it’s going to be a good Christmas”, but pledged he would not give up his job.

Mr Thomson said his and his wife’s priority would be buying a new house with a bedroom each for their daughter and their two sons, who currently share in a “shoebox” three-bedroom house in Selsey, West Sussex.

Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year’s Day lottery draw (Liam McBurney/PA)

A UK ticket-holder won the £170 million EuroMillions jackpot in October, making them the UK’s biggest winner.

The previous biggest UK winners were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, who won £161 million in July 2011.

A £123 million jackpot was won by a UK ticket-holder in June and a UK winner

scooped £38 million on the EuroMillions in April.

Ade Goodchild, from Hereford, bagged £71 million on March 15 and Patrick and Frances Connolly, from Northern Ireland, won £114.9 million on New Year’s Day.