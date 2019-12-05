French trains have rolled to a halt as France braces for massive nationwide strikes and protests against plans to overhaul the retirement system.

Tourists cancelled travel plans and Paris deployed thousands of police to cope with what was expected to be a challenging day on Thursday.

The walkout was expected to hit transport the hardest, as flights, trains and buses were cancelled and most of the Paris subway system came to a halt.

Workers at the national railway SNCF stopped on work on Wednesday evening while other services planned to shut down on Thursday morning for an indefinite period.

A woman takes a picture of the information board at Orly airport, south of Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

In Paris, where workers’ unions are planning a big march on Thursday, police are warning of possible violence and damage and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the route to close.

Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees avenue, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said 6,000 police officers will fan out around the city, notably amid fears that yellow vest protest groups and extremist troublemakers could join the action.

The Eiffel Tower is warning tourists to delay a visit to the famous monument because the strike will disrupt access on Thursday.

The Louvre Museum said its opening on Thursday may be delayed and some viewing rooms may be closed.

Hotels across Paris reported receiving numerous cancellations ahead of the strike, as wary tourists eyed closing transport routes and decided to skip their Paris trips.

The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be cancelled.

The empty Gare St-Charles station in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)

International train lines will be affected too.

No tickets are available on Eurostar trains across the English Channel until Tuesday.

Air France said about 30% of its domestic flights will be cancelled.

The government said 55% of teachers will be on strike on Thursday and hospitals will also be affected.

Workers are angry at President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to streamline the country’s 42 state pension systems, fearing they will have to work longer and earn less upon retirement.