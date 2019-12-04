Boris Johnson made claims that children of working mothers on lower incomes were “unloved and undisciplined” and more likely to become “hoodies” who would “mug you on the street corner”, it has been revealed.

In his 2006 book Have I Got Views For You, Mr Johnson also said that a growing tendency for women to work had seen women “socially gestapoed into the workplace”.

Last month it was revealed that in a 1995 column in The Spectator, Mr Johnson described the children of single mothers as “ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate”.

In the same column he also said that the “blame” was not on “uppity and irresponsible women” for getting pregnant because it was their “natural desire” and there was only a limited “pool” of men.

In the newly disclosed quotes, Mr Johnson wrote: “In the last 30 years an ever-growing proportion of British women have been ‘incentivised’ or socially gestapoed into the workplace, on what seems to me to be the dubious assumption that the harder a woman works the happier she will be, when I am not sure that is true of women or anyone else.”

He added: “The result is that in families on lower incomes the women have absolutely no choice but to work, often with adverse consequences for family life and society as a whole – in that unloved and undisciplined children are more likely to become hoodies, NEETS, and mug you on the street corner.”

Mr Johnson also made comments about male graduates feeling “increasingly trampled on by the feminist revolution”, referring to female graduates as “hoity-toity female graduates”.

“A recent study shows that if a man’s IQ rise by sixteen points, his chances of marrying increase by 35 per cent; if a woman’s IQ rises by sixteen points, her chances of getting hitched decline by the same amount,” he said.

He continued: “The result is that we have widening social divisions, and two particularly miserable groups: the female graduates who think men are all useless because they can’t find a graduate husband, and the male non-graduates who feel increasingly trampled on by the feminist revolution, and resentful of all these hoity-toity female graduates who won’t give them the time of day.

“What is the answer, my friends? I don’t know. We could try fiscal incentives for heterogamy. We could have plot-lines in soap operas, in which double-first girls regularly marry illiterate brickies.”

Responding to Mr Johnson’s comments, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: “It is obvious that Boris Johnson has nothing but contempt for women and working class people.

“For him to speak about us in such a disgusting manner shows just how out of touch he is. It is clear he only ever stands up for the privileged few.”