The Nato summit in Watford influenced Wednesday’s campaigning as party leaders were quizzed about their feelings towards US President Donald Trump and the alliance itself.

Meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion protesters created a buzz when activists dressed as bees confronted Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and ambushed Brexit Party offices.

Here are some of the highlights:

– Top Trumps

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson were challenged on their attitudes towards US President Donald Trump.

Questioned on whether it was important to have a good relationship with Mr Trump, Mr Corbyn said: “I think it’s important to have good relationships with all countries. Of course, that includes President Trump, yes.”

At a Nato press conference, Mr Johnson brushed off a question asking if Mr Trump was “good for Britain” by saying the US was “the guarantor” of European peace and security.

– PM’s dig at Labour over Nato

Mr Johnson ended his Nato press conference in Watford by attacking Labour, saying the party wants to “destroy” the 70-year-old alliance.

He said: “There is a choice between those who want to strengthen Nato and those in the Labour opposition who actually want to destroy it, destroy Nato, this alliance that has kept us safe.”

Labour’s 2019 General Election manifesto commits to maintaining Britain’s place in the alliance.

– Climate protesters mis-bee-have

A protester glued himself on to the Liberal Democrats’ battle bus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson was targeted by climate change protesters.

A demonstrator from the Extinction Rebellion group glued himself to the windscreen of the Lib Dem “battle bus” as the party leader visited a youth centre in south London.

Ms Swinson, who spoke to the demonstrators, said she recognised the need for climate change to be prominent in the election, but said it was ironic protesters had targeted an electric bus.

– Waspi women funding

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a Labour government would borrow to fund compensation for Waspi women.

Women above state pension age – the so-called Waspi women who lost out when the Government increased the state pension age – are demanding compensation for what they see as the unfairness of the decision.

Asked how the policy would be funded on BBC Radio 4’s World At One, Mr McDonnell said: “It’s funded as a contingency. You use what assets you have, in other words, what headroom you’ve got, but also you borrow and we’ll do that over a five-year period.”

– Farage defends strategy

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visited Nottinghamshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Speaking at a rally in Kirkby-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, Nigel Farage claimed the Brexit Party was “doing very well” in attracting votes from Labour leavers.

Mr Farage ended his address by telling party supporters: “I am more optimistic about Brexit and what it means and leaving this ghastly club based in Brussels run by these bureaucrats … I am more bullish and optimistic about it than I have ever been at any point in my life.”

The Brexit Party confirmed it has removed the whip from MEP John Longworth, the former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, who they said had “undermined” Mr Farage’s General Election strategy to target Labour heartlands.

Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s campaign trail:

Tweet of the day

There's intelligent politics, with grown-ups, who debate real ideas to further our society. Then there's the politics of the kindergarten. Usually silent – because they don't have ideas. Here's an example. These loons came in to our Grimsby campaign office this morning! pic.twitter.com/6rvWyG1r7X — Vote for Christopher Barker on 12th December (@Barker4Grimsby) December 4, 2019

Picture of the day

Jo Swinson speaks to Extinction Rebellion protesters (Aaron Chown/PA)

Video of the day





What’s next?