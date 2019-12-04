Eight men have been found hiding aboard a ferry travelling from France to Ireland on Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

Garda said they were called to Bellview Port in Co Waterford on Wednesday and found the suspected migrants on board a bulk cargo ship.

They are all adults in good medical condition and are believed to be from Eastern Europe.

Immigration officers from Waterford Garda station said they were “processing them under immigration law”.

The scene at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford, after 16 people were found alive in the back of a truck on a ferry sailing from France (Niall Carson/PA)

In a statement, Garda officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and would not comment further.

The discovery comes two weeks after 16 people were found in a sealed trailer on board a ferry sailing to Rosslare in Co Wexford from Cherbourg in France.

The men were Middle Eastern, mainly aged between 20 and 35, and were taken to an immigration centre in Dublin.

In October, 39 people were found dead inside a container in Essex which had arrived in the UK via a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium.