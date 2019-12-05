National News In Pictures: Johnson goes into selfie mode while Corbyn goes back to school By Press Association 2019 SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with the SNP campaign bus in front of the Queensferry Crossing 0 comment Boris Johnson takes a selfie with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby after they interviewed him on ITV’s This Morning (Boris Johnson/Twitter/PA)Mr Johnson was asked about the London Bridge terror attack – but was also quizzed on his chances in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Videograb/ITV/PA)Annunziata Rees-Mogg, John Longworth, Lucy Harris and Lance Forman at a press conference explaining departures from the Brexit Party (Luciana Guerra/PA)Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Fulbridge Academy in Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)The Labour leader passes a welcoming message on his visit to the school (Joe Giddens/PA)Mr Corbyn gives some tips to pupils at Fulbridge Academy (Joe Giddens/PA)Arlene Foster with Alex Easton, the DUP’s candidate for North Down (Liam McBurney/PA)Stephen Farry from the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland signing a pledge to stop Brexit with Doire Finn from Our Future Our Choice (Liam McBurney/PA)Mr Corbyn serves up school dinners at Bilton High School in Rugby (Joe Giddens/PA)Nicola Sturgeon steps off the SNP campaign bus at the Queensferry Crossing (Jane Barlow/PA)Mr Johnson with a Get Brexit Done banner at the John Smedley Mill in Matlock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)The PM poses for a selfie with workers at the mill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)Mr Johnson tries his hand at sewing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)Nicola Sturgeon is interviewed by a journalist dressed as a Christmas elf in Crieff (Jane Barlow/PA) 0 comment Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment